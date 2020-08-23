Haryana’s qualifiers for Olympics, Paralympics to get Rs 5 lakh in advance

Published: 23rd August 2020

Chandigarh, Aug 22 : The Haryana government on Saturday announced the launch of a scheme wherein a financial incentive of Rs 5 lakh in advance would be given to players who qualify for the Olympics and Paralympic Games.

On the request of the Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar approved the scheme that aims to benefit players preparing for the Olympics in 2021.

Expressing his gratitude, the Sports Minister said that earlier the players were given an incentive of Rs 15 lakh once they had participated in the Olympics and Paralympic Games whereas they needed the money while preparing for the international competitions.

Hence, the scheme was devised to give Rs 5 lakh as advance to each participant and the remaining amount once they returned from these competitions.

The Minister said that the Haryana government will bring many other schemes to help sportspersons before the Olympics.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

