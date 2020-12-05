Has Left infiltrated farmers’ agitation?

New Delhi, Dec 5 : The ruling BJP has said that the government should keep a close watch on anti-social elements who may have infiltrated the farmers’ agitation, which has landed at Delhis doors.

On being asked if the Left and Naxals have infiltrated the farmers stir, Naresh Sirohi, National Vice President, BJP Kisan Morcha, said, “‘Aisi baton ko hawa nahin deni chahiye’. Some anti-social elements do enter any movement and the government should keep a watch over them. This is a farmers’ agitation. How can anybody hijack it?”

The question being posed now is has the Left and Naxals infiltrated the farmers’ agitation that has surrounded Delhi?

The BJP-led government in Haryana had called some of these farmer leaders as “those having record of criminal activities”. The Haryana government also filed an affidavit in the Punjab and Haryana High Court for the preventive arrests of several farmer leaders.

The Haryana government called them “organisations with history of indulging in criminal activities, creating law and order problems and disturbing public peace and order”.

As per reports, Gurnam Singh Chaduni is leading the protesters from Haryana. Gurnam is facing several criminal cases for leading the protests and causing disruption of law and order.

In a recent report, a website reported that details have emerged revealing how the very people who had instigated violence in JNU and the riots in Delhi earlier this year are now fanning the farmers’ protests at the Delhi-Haryana border.

The report said that amid all these events, shocking details have emerged linking the ongoing protests to the JNU violence allegedly unleashed by Left-wing students inside the university campus in January and the subsequent anti-CAA riots that engulfed the national capital in February this year.

“Anand Mangnale, who previously worked with JD(U)’s Prashant Kishor, was a strategist for Rahul Gandhi in 2016 ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. WhatsApp conversations had revealed that Mangnale was a key figure in organising students to protest inside the JNU campus on that fateful day,” the website reported.

“Anand Mangnale, the Congress sympathiser who was a key person in the JNU violence, is now fanning farmers’ protests,” the report said.

The website reported that Yogendra Yadav is at the forefront of farmers’ protests just as he was during the anti-CAA protests.

The report said that Left-wing activist Yogendra Yadav, who now claims to be a farmer leader, has once again put himself at the forefront of the so-called protests. Calling democratically passed farm laws as anti-farmer, Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav tried to mislead the farmers by not only stating that they are not allowed to protest, but also saying that the law is inherently anti-farmer.

The website said that Yadav has also been accused of instigating mobs in the run-up to the anti-CAA riots in Delhi in December last year and the subsequent Delhi riots that were unleashed on the streets of the national capital in the last week of February this year.

According to the chargesheet of the Delhi riots conspiracy case, in a protest organised by ‘United Against Hate’, Yadav had joined hands with riot-accused Umar Khalid, Nadeem Khan, Sharjeel Imam, and had delivered speeches against CAA.

Source: IANS

