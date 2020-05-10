Has Telangana entered Stage-3 of Covid-19? Asks Congress

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Sunday demanded that the State Government clarify whether the State has entered the third stage of Coronavirus spread. He demanded that the State Government disclose the profile of patients who tested positive for Coronavirus since the last 15 days.

“Entire Telangana is in lockdown since March 22. There is complete ban on inter-State and inter-District travel. As announced by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, nearly 27,000 suspects with travel history or their contacts have been quarantined and almost everyone has completed the mandatory quarantine period of 28 days. If all suspects have already been covered, from where these new cases are being reported every day? Have we already entered the Stage-3 of community transmission?” he asked.

Speaking to media persons after distributing sanitizers and masks to poor people of slums in Secunderabad Assembly segment, Narayana Reddy said that the State Government was not only hiding the statistics, but the real status of Covid-19 situation in Telangana.

He said that the State Government’s policy of going for less number of tests for Coronavirus has increased the threat of community transmission.

“As per the explanation given by the Chief Minister himself, Telangana should have been free from Coronavirus by April 7. Further, he said all Containment Zones should have turned into Green Zones by May 4. However, none of the deadlines set by the Chief Minister proved correct and number of Coronavirus cases kept on increasing every day,” he said.

“State Government has kept the people’s attention diverted by imposing new restrictions in the name of lockdown. Instead of harassing the healthy individuals, the authorities should have focussed on identification of all suspects, their testing and treatment.

The State Government should have ensured that all suspects follow the quarantine rules. However, something went wrong somewhere and the State Government is now trying to cover up its mistakes,” he said.

Narayana Reddy demanded that the State Government release a Status Note on Coronavirus situation in Telangana by giving complete details of number of people it identified as suspect and how they were quarantined or treated later. It should also disclose the number of tests it conducted ever since the outbreak of pandemic. It should also disclose the grounds on which Covid-19 test was not conducted on secondary contacts and other suspects with or without symptoms.

