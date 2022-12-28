Has the name of MANUU changed? An official notification calls it Maulana Abdul Kalam University

Hyderabad: Does anybody know that the name of Hyderabad-Maulana Azad National Urdu University has been changed?

May be not. Because it seems to be a hush hush affair.

The new name of the Urdu University is MANU or Maulana Abdul Kalam University.

If you do not believe like us in the first glance then read the following image carefully. To make things easier for you we have made the image of notification of December 27 bigger and bolder.

You might say, no, it is just a mistake. We believe it otherwise. If the name had not been changed we would have got a clarification from the University saying that it was mistake. In the absence of any clarification from the University we tend to believe something is cooking and the public has been kept in the dark.

If it was a mistake, the question is who made it? The Vice-Chancellor, the Registrar or some other top official?

Let us wait and watch what the senior MANUU officials have to say. If there is any communication from the University, we will keep you posted.

By the way, the permanent Public Relations Officer of the University is nowhere to be seen. He is not there in his seat for the last several weeks, sources at the University said.

The University has not posted any official in his place. The University press notes sometimes come signed by a clerk or sometime by a professor who is attached with mass communication department.

Shouldn’t the public know what is going on in the University?