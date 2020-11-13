Hasin Jahan writes “He ma kali mai tujhe pujti nhi lekin manti hu”, shares video clip

SameerUpdated: 13th November 2020 10:12 pm IST
Hasin Jahan
Instagram

New Delhi: Hasin Jahan, estranged wife of Mohammed Shami shared a video clip on her Instagram account and wrote, “He ma (kali) mai tujhe pujti nhi lekin manti hu,Allah se dua karti hu ke mai tujh jesi shaktishali banu”.

Reactions of netizens

Reacting to the post, one of the netizens wrote, “Itna shakti shali bankr Krogi Kiya Bure log ka Khatma Ya Mr.Shami ka Apharan”.

Another person wrote, “What u know about Maha kali durga ??don’t behave or comment like this”.

Earlier, she was in headlines after she had filed a police complaint against persons who were allegedly harassing and abusing her on social media after she wished Hindu brothers and sisters on the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on 5th August.

Hasin Jahan, Mohammed Shami controversy

It may be mentioned that Hasin Jahan is the estranged wife of Mohammed Shami. The rift between them came to the limelight for the first time two years back. In 2018, Jahan had shared screenshots of Shami’s alleged chats with other women.

Later, she had leveled serious allegations against Mohammed Shami and his family members.

Career

On the work front, Hasin Jahan has joined modeling and acting profession.

On the other hand, Mohammed Shami who is one of the fast bowlers of the Indian Cricket Team has recently played in IPL as a player of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

