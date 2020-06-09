Hassan Minhaj, Indian-American host denounces Floyd’s murder

New Delhi: Hasan Minhaj, an Indian American comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, actor, and television host busted out at the barbarity of American police over Floyd’s death.

Minhaj said that the Asian community cannot stand silent now. Protests have erupted across the country. It is a mass mobilization unlike anything I ever seen before and cops have done nothing better but worse.

Cops are seen punching protesters, arresting people for no reason, tear gassing bystanders, opened the floodgates to bizarre incident.

Hassan urges people to support black lives not just by having conversations but by donating our money and time to black organizations. He asks the doctors to offer free health care to protesters. He takes example of Rahul, an Indian-American who gave shelter to protesters when police came after them.

“Two things: Legislating and voting can change history and its scales,” said Hassan.

Best known for his Netflix show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, he has won two Peabody Awards and two Webby Awards. Minhaj was the featured speaker at the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner and Donald Trump and his cronies decided to skip it.

Asifuddin Khan, a banking professional and photographer contributed to the story.

