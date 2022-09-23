‘Hate crime’ incidents: India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant

New Delhi: India on Friday advised its nationals in Canada and those travelling to that country to exercise due caution and remain vigilant in view of the “sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities” there.

In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs also said the High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action, the release said.

The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada, the MEA said.

“In view of the increasing incidents of crimes as described above, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel or education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant”, the advisory said.

Also Read UK Home Secretary in Leicester to take stock of unrest

Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in, the ministry said.

The registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency, it added.