Hate mail threatens violence against Muslims in Irving

Irving: A hate mail, threatening Indians and Chinese to leave the country, was sent on last Thursday to several immigrant families in Irving, Texas, local reports read.

The letter reads, “American citizens in the IT industry and other professional fields have lost their jobs to many Indians and Chinese. We ask you to leave the country without further delay. We will have no choice but to shoot mercilessly at workplace, in community, on pool or on playground.”

Irving Police are currently investigating the case and said, “We still only have one complaint and have no other evidence of this being sent to more than one person.” They further added in a statement, “We take harassment and hate crime extremely serious. An investigator has been assigned to this case. If you have any information on where this letter is generated from and who is responsible for it, please contact: Investigator Cunningham.”

Dr. Osman Suleiman, Professor at the South Methodist University in Texas, tweeted on Tuesday sharing that a close friend of his including several other Muslim families received the letter.

This was sent to various Muslim families in Irving including a personal friend of mine who has 5 children. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/hD1p6gia1r — Dr. Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman504) September 1, 2020

However, several comments on the Irving Police Department’s statement and Dr. Suleiman’s tweet claiming that this letter could be written by some non-English person, judging the poor grammar used. One such user wrote: “While disturbing, it looks like it was written by someone with poor English and grammar skills, perhaps someone not from this country in an effort to promote fear and division. May Allah help us all!”