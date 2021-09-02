Hate speech: Court remands Pinky Chaudhary to 14-day judicial custody

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Wednesday remanded Pinky Chaudhary, president of Hindu Rakshak Dal, to one-day police custody for allegedly raising communal slogans and inciting the youth to propagate against a particular religion in a rally at Jantar Mantar here last month.

Metropolitan Magistrate Prayank Nayak allowed Delhi Police to quiz Chaudhary for a day after the probe agency said his custodial interrogation was required for August 8 incident.

The accused had surrendered before the Police yesterday as the Delhi High Court recently refused to grant him any interim protection.

Earlier a trial court had dismissed his anticipatory bail application, saying we are not a Taliban State.

The court had said that in past such incidents have fared communal tensions leading to riots and loss to life and property.

We are not Taliban State. Rule of law is the sacrosanct governing principle in our plural and multi cultural society. While the whole of India is celebrating ‘azadi ka amrut mahotsav’ there are some minds still chained with Intolerant and self centric beliefs, the judge had said.

Delhi Police had on August 10 arrested six people- Ashwani Upadhyay (advocate), Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Vineet Bajpai, Preet Singh and Deepak Kumar – in connection with inflammatory sloganeering near Jantar Mantar.

On August 11, advocate Ashwani Upadhyay was released on bail.