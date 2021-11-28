‘Hate won, I am done’: Munawar Faruqui hints at quitting stand-up comedy

Hyderabad: Comedian Munawar Faruqui on Sunday took to his Instagram to share an emotional note in which indicated that he may no more perform on stage. This comes after his Bengaluru show was cancelled which was supposed to take place today, November 28.

In his social media post, Faruqui said, “Today Bangalore show has been cancelled under the threat to vandalize the venue, and over 600+ tickets were sold. This show was a charitable show, all money of this show would go to late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar.”

“Putting me in jail for the joke I never did to cancelling my shows which has nothing problematic in it. This is unfair, this show has gained so much love from people in India irrespective of their religion. I think this is the end. My name is Munawar Faruqui and that’s been my time. You guys were a wonderful audience. Goodbye. I’m done,” he signed off.

“Nafrat jeet gayi, artist haar gaya (hate has won, artist has lost). I’m done, goodbye. Injustice,” he captioned the post.

Faruqui’s Bengaluru Show Cancelled

Due to threats from Hindu vigilante groups, Bengaluru police have ordered the Good Shepherd Auditorium in the city’s Ashok Nagar area to cancel Faruqui’s stand-up performance.

Faruqui’s event was scheduled to take place in the Good Shepherd Auditorium on Sunday, November 28, and organisers said that 700 tickets had been sold.

On November 27, Saturday the Bengaluru police wrote a letter to the organisers of Faruqui’s show, in light of threats made on social media by Hindu groups such as the Jai Shri Ram Sena Sanghathan (JSRSS) and the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) stating “there is credible information that several organisations are opposing this stand-up comedy show and it could create chaos and disturb the public peace and harmony, which may lead to law and order problems.”

Further, the police said, “It is learned that Munawar Faruqui is a controversial figure as he has made controversial statements on other religions’ gods.”

Following the police statement and fearing retaliation from the police, the auditorium has informed the event organisers that they would not allow Munawar Faruqui’s show, which was set for 5 p.m. today. As a result, the event was cancelled this morning.

In an official note to the organisers, the inspector from the Ashok Nagar Police Station wrote, “It is learned that Munawar Faruqui is a controversial figure as he has been in controversial statements and on other religious gods. Many states have banned his comedy shows. It is learned that a case has been registered against him in the Tukoganj Police station, Indore of Madhya Pradesh State Cr.no. 02/2021 U/s 295(A), 298,269, & 188 R/w 34 IPC and similar cases have been registered against him in many states. There is credible information that several organizations oppose this stand-up comedy show performed by Munawar Faruqui, this could create chaos and could disturb the public peace and harmony which may further lead to Law and Order problems. Therefore it is suggested that you should cancel the Mr Munawar Faruqui stand-up — Comedy show, At Good Shepherd Auditorium on 28.11.2021 at 5.00 pm.”

Manager says he doesn't know of Munawar but has asked organisers to come with police protection. Organisers had earlier informed Ashok Nagar police about the show. Hindutva group JSRS approached police with letter yesterday asking for show to be cancelled. https://t.co/ecoT0XUkyK — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) November 28, 2021

Cancelled Shows of Munawar Faruqui

First Munawar Faruqui’s Gujarat tour was cancelled because Bajrang Dal from the state pledged that it wouldn’t let him perform and also issued a warning to the organisers to cancel his shows.

After that, the comedian’s two shows were cancelled in Mumbai. The right-wing groups on social media campaigned under the hashtag #GoBackMunawar and targeted the comedian. They are alleged that his shows are ‘anti-Hindu’ and threaten his impending event claiming that it will hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Then his shows were cancelled in Chattisgarh’s Raipur following threats from various Hindutva groups. Reportedly, Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders demanded the state police officials to stop his upcoming events, accusing him of hurting their religious sentiments.

And much recently a Hindu group in Goa demanded a ban on controversial comedian Munawar Faruqui’s stand-up comedy act at a Panaji mall on November 15, accusing him of slandering Hindu Gods.