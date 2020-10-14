Hathras case: CBI team collects medical records from district hospital (Ld)

Hathras, Oct 14 : A day after recording the statements of the family members of the Hathras victim and recreating the crime scene, CBI officials on Wednesday visited the district government hospital in the town to collect the records of her treatment and also recorded the statement of her father and two brothers.

During the over one-hour stay at the hospital, the CBI team interacted with the doctors and other staff at the hospital to enquire about the details of treatment given to the victim after her alleged gang-rape and murderous attack on September 14.

Earlier in the day, the CBI team also brought the two brothers and the father of the Hathras victim to its base camp here to record their statements.

The CBI team recorded their statements for over six hours.

After recording their statement, the CBI team sent them back to their village in the evening.

On Tuesday, the CBI team spent over six hours in Boolgarhi village, visiting the crime scene, the place where she was cremated, and her house to record the statements of her kin.

The CBI team, camping in Hathras for the last three days, has collected all case-related documents from the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.