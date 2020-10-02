Hathras Horror: Bhim Army Chief demands UP CM’s resignation

New Delhi, Oct 2 : The national Capital on Friday relived memories of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case as various protest groups came together at Jantar Mantar to protest the horrific incident that took place in Hathras recently.

Members of Chandrashekhar Azad’s Bhim Army and All India Students Association were among those who gathered at Jantar Mantar with posters in their hands as they raised slogans seeking justice for the Hathras victim.

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad said, “It is not the administration, it is the work of the UP CM who has barred entry to all including media and national or political leaders. I appeal to all safai karamcharis to stop working and let this government live in dirt.”

The Uttar Pradesh government and the UP Police are under attack over the alleged gang-rape of a Dalit girl and the manner in which her cremation was done by the Hathras administration in the dead of night.

Demanding the resignation of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Azad said that it had brought back painful memories of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case.

Personalities such as actress Swara Bhasker and lawyer Prashant Bhushan joined the protests.

“The rape with the Hathras Victim was the first crime. The second crime was the inaction of the administration in UP. We demand an impartial judicial enquiry instead of the SIT set up by the UP government as we have full faith in the judicial system and hope that justice would be served,” said Bhasker.

In the victim’s village, media and political leaders are not being allowed and the police have sealed the village.

Meanwhile the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the Hathras incident and issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government.

On Thursday, the state government said that the forensic report revealed that the 19-year-old girl who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital was not raped.

ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar claimed the cause of her death was an injury on the neck and trauma resulting due to it, as per the forensic science laboratory report.

