Hathras protest: 13 Youth Cong leaders sent to jail in Lucknow

By News Desk 1Published: 1st October 2020 2:43 am IST
Hathras protest: 13 Youth Cong leaders sent to jail in Lucknow

Lucknow, Sep 30 : Thirteen Youth Congress leaders, who participated in protests over the Hathras gang-rape and murder in Lucknow on Wednesday, were sent to jail.

A large number of Congress leaders, including state party President Ajay Kumar Lallu, had been detained while they were on their way to lay siege to the Chief Minister’s residence.

They were taken to the Eco garden from where they were released late on Wednesday evening.

The Youth Congress leaders, however, were sent to jail.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  3 peddlers held, 59 kg cannabis seized in Gurugram
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 1st October 2020 2:43 am IST
Back to top button