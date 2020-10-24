Hathras rape case: SIT DIG’s wife commits suicide

SM Bilal
Updated: 24th October 2020 10:21 pm IST

Lucknow: The wife of a senior Uttar Pradesh police officer, who was part of the SIT set up by the state government to probe the Hathras murder and gang-rape case, allegedly committed suicide at their home in Lucknow on Saturday, police said.

Pushpa Devi (36) was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her home. She is the wife of Chandra Prakash, DIG, Police Training Centre, Unnao, they said.

Prakash was part of the three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the murder and alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old woman in Hathras last month.

Pushpa Devi, wife of DIG Chandra Prakash, committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at their residence in Sushant Golf City in Lucknow, said Naveen Arora, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

No suicide note has been found and an investigation is underway, he said.

