Hathras rape: Twitterati reacts after Kangana tweets ‘shoot these rapists’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut wrote, ‘shoot these rapists publicly’ after Harthras gang-rape victim died in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday.

Kangana Ranaut expresses views

She tweeted, “Shoot these rapists publicly, what is the solution to these gang rapes that are growing in numbers every year? What a sad and shameful day for this country. Shame on us we failed our daughters #RIPManishaValmiki”.

Reacting over the tweet, one of the Twitterati wrote, ” So, how about questioning the UP Government? Afterall, UP Police should shoot them.

Won’t you question Yogi Adityanath?

Or your voice is only to question non-BP govt.?

Btw, Chinmyanand and Kuldeep senger from BJP are also rapists. How about getting them shot publicly?”.

We know you don't have guts to question the failed law and order in UP to question the Govt in UP.



Dont you feel unsafe? Dont you want president rule? Stop your fake sympathy. Question the Govt. https://t.co/zNV5DbfXqP — Swagat Sarangi🇮🇳 (@Swagatsarangi07) September 29, 2020

This women will not call name of #UP CM like #Maharashtra…



Beware of these types of double tongues, very much harm to society…. Pick up sides or take up sides according to their own wishes.. https://t.co/4SmD9xcvjI — michael arun (@arunjeba) September 29, 2020

Shame on opportunists like you. https://t.co/kPVFQFCqTQ — BoJack (@Gambino11112) September 29, 2020

UP ke cm ke naam tweet likhe laxmi bai. https://t.co/aHPBlQNvfK — Sunshine (@dev9889) September 29, 2020

Union home ministry provided y+ security to a person who is capable of keeping private security guards. Who will provide security to the most vulnerable people? Do Dalit lives not matter? #RIPManishaValmiki https://t.co/HFNQ7cMpaE — Firoz فیروز ফিরোজ (@tweets_fa) September 29, 2020

Raising partial voices wont help this nation and wont help your propaganda to increase. So shut your dirty mouth and speak when you can be equal with everything https://t.co/nYP3yZShSu — Shrey Agarwal (@ShreyAg63393718) September 29, 2020

What happened?Now,like the CM of Maharashtra,won't you say to the CM of UP, 'You don't have a voice'?



Wouldn't your favorite channel ask questions on This Incident?If rape takes place in a BJP-ruled state, it has a responsible 'society'and a 'dull mentality'.#RIPManishaValmiki https://t.co/Oge0j0FN8M — Sahil Patel (@SahilPatel04) September 29, 2020

Victim dies in Delhi Hospital

Earlier, the victim of the gang rape died in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday.

She was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital on Monday evening after her condition deteriorated.

On September 14, the victim was dragged by the dupatta around her neck to a field when she had gone to collect cattle fodder, which injured her spinal cord. When she was held down, she apparently bit her own tongue which caused a deep cut

Fakhrul Hoda, head of neurosurgery at the Aligarh hospital where she was being treated, told reporters that “Surgery to fix her spine could only have been done after her condition improved. The damage to the spinal cord appeared to be permanent.”

The victim, youngest of five siblings, was on life support for sometime. The girl was referred to Delhi on Monday on her father’s request. Her brother accompanied her to Delhi.

A week after she was hospitalised, the girl told the police that she had been raped by four men whom she also named.

All four accused she named — Sandip, Ramu, Lavkush and Ravi — were arrested for gang rape, attempt to murder and under sections of the SC/ST Act.

Her father had told reporters on Sunday that the families of the four accused have been threatening them for speaking out. The girl had also told her family that the four men had threatened her with dire consequences if she informed anyone about the incident.

Source: With inputs from IANS