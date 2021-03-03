Hathras sexual assault survivor carrying father’s corpse sends shockwaves to nation

Hathras: The photo of the grieving daughter carrying her father’s corpse after he was shot dead by her sexual assaulter on Monday, sent chills down the spine leaving the nation shocked.

The woman was seen taking charge at the forefront and lent shoulders to her father’s mortal remains while being taken to the cremation ground on Wednesday.

The heart-wrenching picture which was shared widely on social media displayed plight and strength at the same time.

She was accompanied by dozens of her family members and relatives who demanded the strictest punishment to the accused. Heavy police presence was witnessed near the crematorium after the incident had sparked massive outrage in the country.

Former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi also tweeted the picture and called out the BJP government for the lack of women’s safety in the country.

The entire incident left the nation shocked and raged. Today when the picture started doing rounds, many people on social media shared their thoughts about the sad state of women’s safety in the country.

One user wrote, “The Prime Minister’s slogan remained the same, ‘Save the daughter, teach the daughter’. Today, most rape cases occur inside UP. Yet the Prime Minister is silent. Why not speak on it?”

Another user summarized the entire incident in one line.

The price that a father paid for standing by, speaking up & supporting his victimised daughter; which led to his sad end by the hands of the accused who was out on bail.

There is no remorse,

There is no accountability,

There is no shame,

Waiting for CM of the state to tell international conspiracy behind failure of law & order.



Earlier, a video of the woman went viral after her father was shot dead by the accused. “Please give me justice… please give me justice. First, he molested me and now he has shot my father. He had come to our village. There were six-seven people. My father had no enmity against anyone. His name is Gaurav Sharma (referring to the accused),” she is heard saying.

According to the police, the accused identified as Gaurav Sharma was jailed briefly in 2018 in connection with the molestation case. The girl’s father had filed a case against Gaurav.

Gaurav was, however, granted bail by a local court within a month of his arrest.

On March 1, the accused fired several shots at Amrish after a heated argument between the two. Amrish died while being taken to hospital.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken serious note of the incident after a video of the deceased’s daughter wailing to seek justice went viral.