Hathras victim’s family wants to move out of Boolgarhi

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 18 : The family of the 19-year-old Dalit girl who died after being allegedly gang raped in Hathras, now wants to move out of the Boolgarhi village that has been their home for generations.

There are about 60 upper caste families and four Dalit families in the village. The accused belong to upper castes and their community has been rallying support for them.

“It would be impossible to stay on here after the police and the media are gone. It would be easier on us if we went somewhere else,” the victim’s elder brother said, indicating that they feared a backlash in the days to come.

He said that if the case is transferred to Delhi, as they have pleaded in court, they would also prefer to shift to the national capital. He urged the government to help them relocate.

“We want to start all over again, away from the glare in Hathras. The family had requested to move the case from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi before the Allahabad High Court on October 12 and we hope our plea will be accepted,” he said.

Though additional police forces have been deployed at their house, the victim’s family has told visiting politicians that they were “not feeling secure” in their village and pressure was being exerted from all sides.

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar, who had visited the family earlier this month has said, “I will have to keep them in my own house, if the state authorities fail to provide them with adequate security.”

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh tweeted on Saturday that he was willing to keep the family with him in Delhi. “I have spoken to the victim’s uncle in this regard,” he said.

Source: IANS

