Have a look at the discounts offered in Amazon, Flipkart festive sales!

New Delhi: With the festive season upcoming, both the e-commerce giants — Flipkart and Amazon are offering countless number of discounts on their respective festival season sales. While the Flipkart’s Big Billion Sale begins on October 16, Amazon will begin the Great Indian Festival sales from October 17.

The Flipkart Plus customers will be able to access the deals from October 15 and the Amazon Prime subscribers get an early access too, from October 16 in the respective festival season sales.

From discounts on electronics to clothing and accessories, here are the amazing deals to watch out for in both the sales.

Flipkart Big Billion Sale from October 16

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ will be available for Rs 49,999 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ for Rs. 54,999 during the sale, with further reduction in Smart Upgrade Plan. Other smartphones, such as the Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi K20 Pro (Rs 22,999) will sell at discounted prices on the platform. The Poco X2 will be available for Rs. 16,499, while there will be a discount of Rs. 1,000 on online payments for the Oppo A5s.

On Flipkart, the Samsung ‘The Frame’ 138 cm Ultra HD (4K) QLED Smart TV will be available with a starting price of Rs. 72,990.

As per Flipkart, top gaming laptops will be sold with a minimum of 25% off while thin and light laptops will be sold for up to 40% off. At the same time, top cameras too will be sold with big discounts.

A lot of other appliances will be sold at a massive discounts too.

Amazon Great Indian Festival from October 17



Amazon will sell the OnePlus 8 with a starting price of Rs. 39,999. The most sought out iPhone 11 will reportedly be available under the 50,000 segment too.

Apart from that, Amazon promises up to 75% off on TVs and large appliances, and the prices revealed thus far do not disappoint. You can buy a 50 inch 4K Ultra HD Android LED Mi TV for Rs 30,999 or a Samsung Serif 108 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV for Rs. 64,999. You can also avail massive discounts on Alexa devices, such as Echo and Fire TV sticks.

There are also several products that will be launched during the sale. Amazfit Bip U, for example, will be launched in India on October 16 as Huami’s latest smartwatch following the Amazfit Neo. As per the Amazon website, it will be sold for a special introductory price of Rs 3,499.

Some laptops to watch out for during the two sales are the HP Pavilion Gaming Core i5 that will be on sale for Rs. 62,990 on Amazon and the Acer Aspire 7 that is expected to drop into the under-50,000 segment.