Have full faith in judiciary: Faruqui after release from jail

Indore: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who has been released from jail after 35 days in a case of allegedly hurting religious sentiments, has said he has full faith in the judiciary and hopes to get justice.

Faruqui was released from the Indore Central Jail late Saturday night after prison authorities checked Friday’s bail order of the Supreme Court on its website, a jail official earlier said.

In a brief video message after he was set free, the 32-year-old comedian said, “I don’t want to comment (on the case again him) now. But, I have full faith in the judiciary and I am hopeful of getting justice.”

Arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, Faruqui was in the jail since January 1.

On Friday, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail after the Madhya Pradesh High Court rejected his bail plea on January 28.

The apex court also stayed the production warrant issued against Faruqui by a court in Prayagraj in connection with an FIR lodged there.

However, he was released late Saturday night only after a Chief Judicial Magistrate in Indore rang up the jail authorities and asked them to check the SC’s website for the bail order.

Media persons had gathered outside the jail after getting the news of his release, but according to some eyewitnesses, Faruqui walked out of the jail quietly, to avoid a backlash in the wake of accusations made against him.

Faruqui and four others were arrested on January 1 following a complaint by a BJP MLA’s son that objectionable remarks about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were passed during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore on New Year’s Day.

Source: PTI