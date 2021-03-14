Have to be more focussed with new ball: England’s Rashid

Ahmedabad, March 13 : England leg-spinner Adil Rashid wasn’t sure if he would get the new ball although the team management had given him a hint by asking him to practice at the nets bowling to Jason Roy.

Rashid bowled the first over and the third over of the match and picked the wicket of India skipper Virat Kohli in his initial spell.

“This is something new for myself. I have been working [on it] for the past couple of days. There were just talks around it, maybe with their opening batters, [I was told] that I might bowl with the new ball. So [they said] you might just practice with it in case you are required to do it,” Rashid told the media on Saturday.

Rashid picked the prized wicket of Kohli who was caught at the edge of the inner circle.

“You have to be more focussed [bowling with new ball] because you have got only two fielders out and the batsmen come a lot more harder at you. There are a lot more scoring options,” said Rashid and added that he is willing to bowl any time his captain Eoin Morgan would want him to.

Rashid talked about the stint he had with opening batsman Roy at the nets with the new ball. He said it helped both players.

“It was a good practice for both of us, him batting up and I bowling with new ball setting the field and we both communicating and helping each other. For myself, it was bowling with new ball and him getting experience. It was good.”

Rashid said that it was always great to dismiss the best batsman in the opposition side like Kohli. He had dismissed Kohli in an ODI in England a couple of years ago as well.

“It is always nice to get a world class player out; always nice to come in get him a couple of times. Some days they get hold of you, hit fours and sixes. Some days you get them out early. That is how the game works. It is just part and parcel of the game. Obviously, nice to get world class players.”

Rashid though didn’t want to write India off from the series and the World T20 despite the crushing loss they suffered on Friday.

“With T20, it is a funny game. Any team can win on the day. It all depends on the day, how bowlers come off and how batters come off. India is a strong side. We will stick to our strengths, keep developing. Then we are in with a chance to win T20 World Cup.”

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.