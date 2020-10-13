Have to peak at right time to perform well in Olympics, says Gurjit

New Delhi, Oct 13 : India’s drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur believes the players, while preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, will have to remember all the right things they did against top teams in the recent past.

“After competing well against top teams last year and winning a big tournament such as the FIH Women’s Series Finals, the players in our team have started believing in themselves much more,” said the 25-year-old.

“It will be very important for us to remember all the right things we did against the top teams and build on our game in the upcoming months. We have to peak at the right time for us to perform well at the Olympics,” she added.

Gurjit, who has played over 80 international matches for the national team, further said that the players have been gaining confidence with every session since the sports activities started from August 19 after the Covid-19 hiatus.

“It has certainly been great to be back on the pitch, however, we still have to be careful about not pushing too much. All the players are gaining confidence with every session of sports activities which is a great sign for us,” said Gurjit.

“It’s been a difficult time for all of us and therefore we are very grateful to Hockey India for providing everything we require during this time. From the top-class safety measures to fantastic facilities, Hockey India and SAI has tremendously helped us,” she added.

Gurjit, who has been one of the key members of the Indian team in the last few years, said that she has enjoyed the responsibility of being a drag-flicker.

“I have really enjoyed being the drag-flicker in the Indian team. It’s a big responsibility and I have relished it completely. It’s important for us to cash in on penalty corners as much as we can, especially against the top teams,” said the drag-flicker.

“I have always tried to better my technique and hone my skill further. Hopefully, I will be able to contribute to the best of my abilities at the Olympics,” she added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.