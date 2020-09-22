Have worked hard on fitness, power hitting: Samson

By News Desk 1 Published: 23rd September 2020 1:48 am IST
Sharjah, Sep 23 : Sanju Samson said that he has worked hard on his power-hitting in recent months. Samson played a starring role in Rajasthan Royals’ 16-run win over Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, smashing 74 off 32 balls as RR scored a mammoth 216/7.

“My game plan is stand and deliver. If it’s in the arc I go for it, and it’s very important to keep the intent to hit the ball if it’s there to be hit,” said 25-year-old Samson in the post-match presentation ceremony in which he was declared player of the match.

“I’ve been working hard on my fitness, diet and training, and on my strength, because my game relies a lot on power hitting. I think range-hitting is what the game demands in this generation. I had time to work out in these 5 months, and I think I’ve increased that ability.”

Additionally, Samson took two catches and stumped two batsmen in CSK’s chase. RR already have another wicketkeeping options in Robin Uthappa and Jos Buttler, the latter of whom is yet to join the team.

“Everyone likes to keep wickets (about Buttler and Uthappa as alternate options) and no one likes running around, but it’s up to the coach. We are happy to bring smiles on the fans’ faces and we hope to continue doing so,” said Samson

