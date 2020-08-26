Hawkers upset as public toilets take away their ‘permanent’ spots

Hyderabad: With Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao directing officials to set up 3,000 public toilets in the city, efforts are being made to establish new toilets at different locations at the earliest.

While the ongoing construction appears to be beneficial but to some extent is taking away the space of the vendors and homeless. These toilets are also set on both footpaths and bus shelters that are usually homes for many.

“I had no home; I have been sleeping on this street for almost 5 years now and today am removed from here. I am homeless again, “said an old man at Sri Nagar Colony road.

Several street vendors have also complained that their permanent spots which many of their regular consumers were familiar have taken away without any intimation.