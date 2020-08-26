Hawkers upset as public toilets take away their ‘permanent’ spots

By Nihad Amani Published: 26th August 2020 8:56 am IST

Hyderabad: With Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao directing officials to set up 3,000 public toilets in the city, efforts are being made to establish new toilets at different locations at the earliest.

While the ongoing construction appears to be beneficial but to some extent is taking away the space of the vendors and homeless. These toilets are also set on both footpaths and bus shelters that are usually homes for many.

“I had no home; I have been sleeping on this street for almost 5 years now and today am removed from here. I am homeless again, “said an old man at Sri Nagar Colony road.

READ:  Disappearing heritage sites may dent Hyd’s claim for UNESCO tag

Several street vendors have also complained that their permanent spots which many of their regular consumers were familiar have taken away without any intimation.

Categories
Hyderabad News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close