Hayat Nagar TRS corporator heckled by public

Hyderabad: The heavy and incessant rains across Hyderabad has left public helpless and the public representatives visiting the affected areas are facing public wrath.

The TRS corporator Sama Tirumal Reddy had a tough time after the locals heckled him for his alleged in action in the area.

In wake of incessant rains the corporator on Sunday morning visited Ranga Nayakula Nagar in Hayat Nagar where a group pf public have protested and sent him back.

The locals have alleged that the TRS corporator has failed to resolve the issue of encroachment of a Nala in their area.

The other week, TRS Uppal MLA too had a similar experience when the locals agitated over the timely action during the rains.