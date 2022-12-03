Hayatnagar gang-rape: How porn-addicted school boys hatch conspiracy

Hyderabad: Investigation in the Hayatnagar gang rape of a minor girl intensified. Police revealed that the gang rape is a part of a conspiracy. The minor boys hatched a plan to sexually exploit and gang rape the girl. Though the sexual assault happened in August, it came to light when the parents of the victim approach the police.

According to reliable sources, the minor boy used to watch porn videos using their parent’s cell phones and became addicted to these videos. After continuously watching these videos, they noticed the victim girl who used to study in the same school and they planned to have sex with the girl on the pattern of the videos, following which a conspiracy was hatched.

According to police, it was decided to first befriend the minor girl. The juveniles became close to her and were able to gain access to her house and decided to execute the plan after the 15th August ceremony.

The boys reached the girl’s house on 15 August and taking advantage of the absence of family members, they not only gang-raped the minor girl but also made a video of the heinous crime as per the plan. However, four boys raped the girl while one was busy in making the video.

Ten days after the gang rape, one of the boys came into physical relation with the girl once again and when the other boys came to know about it, they became angry and made the video viral. The Hayathnagar Police is investigating the matter.