Hazard’s COVID diagnosis disappointing, says Belgium boss Martinez

London: Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez termed Eden Hazard’s positive coronavirus test ‘disappointing‘ as the Real Madrid star is set to miss upcoming games for the national team.

Madrid on Saturday announced that striker Hazard and midfielder Casemiro have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both the players were tested for COVID-19 with the rest of the squad ahead of the La Liga match against Valencia on Sunday.

Hazard will miss Belgium’s international friendly against Switzerland on Wednesday and the Nations League showdown with England four days later after contracting COVID-19.

“Obviously we were all delighted to see Eden [Hazard] play in the last three games with his club and starting to look happy and free, being able to score,” Goal.com quoted Martinez as saying.

“I think we were all looking forward to seeing Eden play for the national team. I think that was good news for the club as well because to be able to play minutes and get games will help his match fitness. The positive [Covid-19 test] is disappointing news but it’s not abnormal in the current world we live in. I think being positive for coronavirus is not news anymore,” he added.

It has been more than a year since Hazard has played for Belgium because of injury and now virus concerns.

“One year is indeed a long time. I hope this will be over soon. Both Belgium and Madrid miss Eden,” Dortmund star Thorgan Hazard said of his older brother’s absence.

“He is one of the best players in the world and it is always better to have him in your squad. Madrid lost last weekend without him and the Red Devils were also defeated in England. We all need an Eden at 100 per cent,” he added.

Source: ANI