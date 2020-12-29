Hazrat Maulana Syed Arif Hussaini Baba passes away

Gulbarga: Gulbarga’s Dargah Hazrat Khwaja Bande Nawaz Gesu Daraz’s great grand son Syed Shah Arif Hussaini, popularly called Arif Baba, passed away on Monday at 8:30 pm of cardiac arrest. He was 68.

He was younger brother of present Sajjade nasheen Dr Syed Shah Khusro Hussaini.

Arif Hussaini was laid to rest in Dargah Sharif post Faqar namaz on Monday. He is survived by his wife, two sons—Syed Murtuza Al Hussain, Syed Akhir Al Hussain and two daughters.

Scholar himself, Arif Baba was the son of Syed Mohammed Mehmood Al Hussain, who headed the Dargah Sharif.

Ziarat will be performed on Thursday, December at Dargah Sharif after Asar prayers.For more details, contact: 8884335909, 8660507952 (Syed Aquib Al Hussain).