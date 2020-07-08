Hazy I-card hinted at Vikas Dubey’s presence in Faridabad

Faridabad; A mismatch of the photo identity card, provided by two men at a hotel, here on Tuesday, made the hotel manager suspicious. When he asked them for another identity card to book the room at the hotel, they failed to provide that and left.

Based on the intelligence input on absconding gangster Vikas Dubey, the Faridabad Police visited the hotel and questioned the manager.

They later examined the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTV camera installed there, caught a glimpse of the absconding gangster, wearing a blue T-shirt.

“On Tuesday, two people had come around 12.30 p.m. One of them presented the PAN card for identity purposes. But the photo was not clear. Also, it was issued in the name of one Ankur and didn’t match with any of them. When I told them this identity card can’t be used and asked for another, they left without saying anything,” hotel manager Romi said.

Later, the police conducted a raid at Ankur’s house, here, and arrested him as well as his father Shrawan and Prabhat, who is said to be a close associate of Vikas Dubey.

“They have been arrested by the Haryana Police. They also recovered two police pistols of 9mm caliber, two other pistols, and 45 live ammunitions. We will take them into custody,” said Prashant Kumar UP Additional Director General (ADG) of Police (law & order).

Several teams have been formed to trace Vikas Dubey, who led an attack on the police party that had purportedly gone to his village to arrest him, killing 8 of them.

The police are on high alert. The borders are being checked amid speculations that Vikas Dubey may try to surrender in a Delhi court. A crackdown by the UP Police has also started in Greater Noida and Bulandshahr.

Meanwhile, the bounty on the head of Vikas Dubey has been doubled to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2.5 lakh.

Source: IANS