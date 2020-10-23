HBD Prabhas: Celebs pour in special birthday wishes to the Rebel Star

Hyderabad: The Pan India star Prabhas turns a year older and fabulous as he is celebrating his 41st birthday today. As soon as the clock struck midnight, fans and well-wishers of the Rebel star from all across the country began pouring in their warm wishes. HappyBirthdayPrabhas started trending on Twitter.

Prabhas’ journey in Tollywood

The Rebel star Prabhas stepped into Tollywood with Jayanth C. Paranjee’s action-drama Eshwar in 2002. The film didn’t do well at the box office. It was with Varsham, released in 2004, Prabhas emerged as an action hero and cemented his place in the industry.

Known for his power-packed action sequence and stunts, Prabhas is widely remembered for his performance in S.S. Rajamouli’s directorial Baahubali. He played the titular character in the film and impressed the audience with his sword swinging skills. Thanks to the global reach of SS Baahubali franchise, Rebel star is no longer an Indian actor and his popularity has spread across the world.

While many took to their social media to shower their love upon the Rebel star with their favourite pictures and scenes, Tollywood weren’t far behind.

Birthday wishes to the Rebel star

Take a look at all the special wishes everyone from Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati and Sai Dharam Tej to Raashi Khanna and Rakul Preet had on his birthday:

Rana Daggubati

Prabhas’ Baahubali co-star and close friend Rana Daggubati shared a collage of their best moments and wrote, “Happy Birthday Brother..Wish you all the best.”

Rakul Preet Singh

The gorgeous actress Rakul Preet Singh also penned a lovely birthday note for Rebel star. She wrote, “Happppy happpy bdayyyy #Prabhas.. wishing you a super duper year .. great health and lots of happiness…may your stardom keep growing infinitely.”

Happppy happpy bdayyyy #Prabhas 😃😃 wishing you a super duper year .. great health and lots of happiness 🤗 may your stardom keep growing infinitely 😃 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 23, 2020

Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram to wish the Rebel star and wrote, “Happy birthday, @actorprabhas! Wishing you infinite success, happiness and peace always😊”.

Nithiin

Wishing one of the sweetest, most down to earth person, darling #Prabhas a very happy Birthday! All the very best for your future endeavours! Have a smashing Birthday!🥳🥳 — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) October 23, 2020

Varun Tej

Wishing Prabhas anna a very happy birthday!!

Sending you all the love!

Have a great year!🤗#HappyBirthdayPrabhas — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) October 23, 2020

Raashi Khanna

Here’s wishing the darling of millions #Prabhas, a very happy birthday! Wish him all the luck and love! 😇 — Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) October 23, 2020

Sai Dharam Tej

Thaman

Wishing Our darling of HEARTS ❤️#prabhas gaaru a very happy birthday !! #HappyBirthdayPrabhas 💿💿💿 pic.twitter.com/uaqkrJby1O — thaman S (@MusicThaman) October 23, 2020

Anil Ravipudi

Happy Birthday Rebel Star Prabhas garu !!!



Hope you have an even more successful and happy year ahead…🎉💐💐 — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) October 23, 2020

Gopichand

Wishing Young Rebel Star Darling #Prabhas Garu A Very Happy Birthday 🎉 King with golden heart ❤️ wishing a wonderful year ahead 🤗🤗🤗#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/yvF5RCvuOl — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) October 23, 2020