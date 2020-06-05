HC adjourns hearing in SSC case till tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has adjourned the hearing in SSC exams case till tomorrow. A division bench of the HC has decided to postpone the case after the counsel for the petitioner complained that the state government had not submitted the complete list of the examination Centers to the court.

Angered at this, the division bench made it clear to the AG that it can’t pass the orders without going through the list of the examination Centers. It asked the AG to submit the list and adjourned the matter till Saturday.

