HC asks Bar Council to inspect Jamia Hamdard’s law school

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked the Bar Council of India to conduct an enquiry into the alleged irregularities and flouting of the UGC Regulations and Bar Council of India — Rules of Legal Education by The Hamdard Institute of Legal Studies and Research (HILSR), a faculty under Jamia Hamdard.

A single judge bench of the high court presided by Justice Rajiv Shakdar said, “The Bar Council of India will conduct an inspection of the varsity and to respond as to whether the complement of teachers engaged for the LLB course are in line with respondent BCI Rules (i.e. the Bar Council of India Education Rules, 2008) framed for legal education.”

The directions were passed while the court was hearing a petition filed by activist Nidhi Bobal seeking court’s order directing and commanding the Bar Council of India to forthwith undertake necessary inspection/enquiry to the entire functioning of the Law School, i.e., the Hamdard Institute of Legal Studies and Research (HILSR) and take necessary action thereof and submit an action taken report before the court.

The plea claims that functioning of the said school in its entirety is a colourable exercise of power and in flagrant violation and total non-compliance of the statutory provisions of the UGC and BCI Rules.