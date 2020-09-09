HC asks BMC to stop demolition work at Kangana’s bungalow

Mumbai:The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition process initiated by the BMC for illegal construction at actor Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow here and sought to know why did the city civic body enter the property when the owner was not present.



Justice S J Kathawalla was hearing a petition filed by Ranaut challenging the notice issued by the BMC for illegal construction at her bungalow. The petition also sought a stay on the demolition process.



The court sought to know from BMC how it entered the premises and directed it to file an affidavit in response to the plea.



The court has posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.



The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday undertook demolition of the illegal alterations at the Bandra bungalow of Ranaut.

BMC begins demolition of Kanagana Ranaut’s house early on Wednesday

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday started the demolition of alleged structural violations carried out at actor Kangana Ranaut’s office a day after issuing her a notice over them. It had asked her to respond within 24 hours, take corrective measures, failing which “the illegal portions” would be demolished amid a bitter war of words between Ranaut and Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena, which also controls the BMC. Here are details of BMC’s action against Ranaut

Why did the civic body take the action?

The BMC on Tuesday issued the notice to Ranaut citing illegal structural violations under section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888. The BMC had sought a reply to the notice within 24 hours, as per the Act, and warned of action. Ranaut, through her lawyer, sought seven days to reply to the notice. However, the BMC on Wednesday initiated the action saying they were not satisfied with the reply.