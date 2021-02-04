HC asks DGP to nab loan app owners

Hyderabad: Taking a serious view at the mobile loan lending apps for harassing people and giving loans with interest ranging from 150 to 450 percent on weekly and fortnightly basis, the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state DGP to take steps to nab the guilty and ensure to block such mobile loan apps at the earliest.

A division bench of the Court also directed the DGP and three police commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda to file status reports on loan app cases. The Court issued notices to the state and the Central government ans asked them to file counter affidavit.

It passed these orders while dealing with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed seeking ban on all the illegal instant loan apps. Matter posted to February 18 of this month for further hearing.

Source: NSS