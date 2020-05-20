HC asks Govt to allow people for COVID-19 tests at private labs

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court today told the state government that it was a right of people to pay money at private labs and get their corona virus detection tests. It asked the state to allow the people to approach the private labs and undergo the detection tests .

A division bench of the high court passed these orders while dealing with a Public Interest Litigation fumed by one Ganta Jai Kumar. It asked the state government as to how it allowed the private hospitals and labs to perform the Aarogyasri surgeries if it didn’t have the trust on them. It asked the private labs to apply to ICMR to obtain permission to hold the tests and extend treatment to the patients. It made it clear that the labs and hospitals to hold the tests after obtaining permission from the ICMR

