HC asks Govt to carry on property registrations in old method

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court today made it clear that it had not issued interim orders for stoppage of registrations of non-agricultural properties.

It asked the state government to go ahead with registrations of all non- agriculture properties as per old procedure and added that all such registrations would be subject to the outcome of the batch of petitions filed before the apex court of the state challenging the state government’s decision seeking Aadhaar and other details for Dharani website for the registration of the non-agricultural properties.

The High Court has also issued the interim stay order not to seek Aadhaar, caste and family members details for updation of land records in Dharani portal till December10.

It directed the state government to file its counter affidavit in the interim applications filed by the petitioners regarding the GOs issued for mutation of property through Dharani portal as per the Rules of Telangana Municipalities Act, Panchayat Raj Act and GHMC Act