HC asks Govt to make stand clear on online classes by school

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad school parents Association (HSPA) has approached the High Court of the state over the collection of fee by private and corporate schools of the state in the name of the conduct of online classes.

In their petition, the parents have told the HC that the management of the schools were sending them personal messages and making personal calls demanding them to pay fee for purchase of books and admission fee despite the fact that they were not allowed to do so due to the ongoing lockdown. The parents gave also told the High Court that the school managements were collecting fee in clear violation of GO No.46 issued by the state government.

The parents have enclosed the messages sent by the school managements and voice calls made by them demanding fee as evidence along with their petitions . Responding on the issue, the Court asked the state government if it had issued any circular on the conduct of the online classes. It reminded the state government that the Punjab and Haryana governments had already banned the online classes besides issuing orders to the private schools of the two states to not force the parents to pay the fee. The advocate General of the state told the Court that the district education officers were going through the complaints made by the parents