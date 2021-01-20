HC asks Govt to not take any action against people on BRS, LRS issue

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court today issued orders to the state government and asked it to not take any forceful action against the BRS and LRS applicants till the hearing of the Supreme Court of India was over in the issue.

The state government brought the BRS in the state in the year 2016. It also invited applications under LRS recently.

A division bench of the HC passed the orders while dealing with a batch of Public Interest Litigations (PIL) filed on the issue.

The advocate General of the state told the HC that the SC was Hewitt the case on the issue and added that it had issued orders to all the states of the country to submit their explanation on the issue in eight weeks time. The Chief Justice of the court Justice Hima Kohli asked the AG to hand over the orders of the SC to the Petitioners and the HC in the case .

The division bench made it clear that it would take up the hearing of the care after the completion of the hearing of the SC on the issue .

This has prompted the Petitioners to tell the HC that the last date to pay the fee under the LRS was ending on January 31st of this month.

Meanwhile the congress party MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy who is also one of the petitioners in the case expressed his happiness over the order of the HC. He said that the order of the HC was a slap on the face of the state government