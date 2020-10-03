HC asks trial courts to take up cases against public representatives

Hyderabad: Pursuant to the Supreme Court recent order in Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay vs Union of India and others case, the Telangana High Court on Saturday directed the Metropolitan sessions judge at Hyderabad, Special judge for trial of cases against MPs and MLAs.

Special judge under the prevention of corruption Act and other judicial officers concerned to take up the hearing of the cases pending against the legislators on day to day basis.

Further, the unit heads of metropolitan sessions judge and CBI courts at Hyderabad are directed to continue the present practice of virtual hearing till November 6 this year.

Cases pertaining to AP chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy, minister P Sabita Reddy and several other accused in the disproportionate assets case of Jagan will be taken up for hearing