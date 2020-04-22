HC asks TS Govt to report on Coronavirus in May

Hyderabad: As the Corona cases increasing day by day, High Court today directed the state government to submit a report on Corona tests being conducted on suspected cases and people by May 13.

The positive cases in the state increased to 928 on Tuesday, death toll to 23 despite quarantine measures.

The court instructed the officials to provide essential commodities and medicines to physically disabled persons and their attendants. The court also asked officials for a report on disabled people by May 8.

Also Read No Haleem in Hyderabad even if the lockdown is lifted

Hearing a petition, the court instructed the government to provide better health care services to effected cases of Corona in the state. The high court instructed to provide details, the actual situation of positive cases, methods to conduct COVID-19 tests on patients and primary contacts.

The government has said to extend the quarantine period from 14 days to 28 in Telangana to find and check the cases..

The court asked the government to see that improved services are offered to check the problem. The court said that essentials and medicines be supplied to the needy and poor in the state.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.