HC censures govt conduct with teachers in failing to regularize their services

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court expressed its indignation over the Government’s conduct with the teachers of Government residential schools and colleges. The Court described the government’s policy of terminating teachers every year and re-appointing them as “inhuman”.

The High Court division bench comprising Chief Justice Hema Kohli and Justice Vjaysen Reddy wondered if the services of the teachers are indispensible then why the government does not appoint them permanently. The High Court further said that instead of regularizing their services the government is playing with their careers.

The state government had appealed to the Division Bench of the High Court against the ruling of a single judge wherein the government was directed to regularize the services of the teachers of the residential schools and colleges.

The single judge of the High Court delivered his ruling in the petition filed by 116 persons who were working as postgraduate teachers, trained teachers, physical education teachers and staff nurses. They were working for the last 16 years but the government authorities were treating them as new appointees. They were laid off for two months every year and then re-appointed them on the same posts for 10 months.