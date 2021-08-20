HC chides govt for failing to prevent Ganesh Visarjan in Hussain Sagar

Hyderabad: The Telangana high court has expressed its displeasure over Ganesh Idols’ immersion in Hussain Sagar and advised the government not to limit itself in submitting mere proposals rather it must issue directions and guidelines. The court said that it is laudable to respect people’s religious sentiments but the state government must not jeopardize public health.

The reaction came in the wake of the state government submitting a report to the High Court stating that in view of the Coronavirus Pandemic, it has advised the people to celebrate Ganesh festivals inside their homes and to worship the earthen idols.

Regarding reviewing the petition to ban Ganesh Idol immersion in Hussain Sagar, the High Court said that it had instructed the government to submit a report in this regard twice.

On the failure of the state government to submit the report, the High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Heema Kohli and Justice Vijaysen Reddy has expressed its displeasure. The Court inquired the state government as to what measures it has taken to prevent the chemically coloured Idols immersion in Hussain Sagar.

The court has instructed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Hyderabad Police Commissioner to submit a detailed report before September 1. In case of failure to submit the counter, the High Court has ordered the higher officials of GHMC and Hyderabad Police commissioner to be present in the court. The next hearing of the case has been fixed on September 1.