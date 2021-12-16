HC chief justice orders stay on ITI shifting from Medical

Hyderabad: Taking immediate action on the plea made by the students of ITI Medchal, the Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra has ordered an interim stay on the shifting of the ITI from Mechal.

A group of 132 students of ITI wrote a petition to the Chief Justice stating therein that the ITI is being shifted from Medchal as the government is trying to hand over the land to a private company.

The students said that they are likely to face great difficulties if their institution is transferred to a far off place as the majority of the students, who are also working part time, are living around the institution to study various courses.

Taking a suo moto action on the plea made by the students the High Court Chief Justice has turned their plea into a public interest litigation and ordered an interim stay on the shifting of the ITI from Medchal on the ground that the students will face inconvenience for their travel in addition to bearing the extra traveling cost. The shifting of the institution will prove painful to the students who are also working part time for their sustenance.

The Chief Justice has directed The State Government to submit its affidavit within 8 weeks. He fixed the next hearing on March 29.