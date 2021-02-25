HC directs Election Tribunal to resolve election of Jambagh BJP corporator case in 6 months

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the Election Tribunal -cum-Chief Judge of the City Civil court to dispose off the election original petition (OP) of Jambagh AIMIM corporator candidate J Ravindra within a period of six months.

A single-judge bench comprising Justice Challa Kodandaram after hearing the writ petition of Ravindra, challenging the dismissal of the injunction petition by the Election Tribunal and also for restraining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rakesh Jaiswal him from taking oath as ward member from the Jambagh Division.

The counsel for All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Khaja Aijazuddin contended before the court that an a first information report was registered with the Abids police station against Jaiswal for having three children, in contrary to the law. As per the rules, corporators can have only two children.

The counsel for the AIMIm candidate also argued that the BJP corporator has filed a counter in the OP resisting his client’s claim on false and untenable grounds.

“During the course of the enquiry, the documents filed by me, particularly the three birth certificates of the children of Rakesh Jaiswal are sufficient to establish that the BJP corporator is not eligible to contest as a ward member as per the provisions of Section 21-B of GHMC Act, 1955,” the AIMIM candidate said in his writ petition.

After hearing the case Justice Challa Kodandaram passed an order directing the Election Tribunal to dispose-off the petition of J Ravindra within six months. Ravindra had approached the Election Tribunal-Cum-Chief Judge at the City Civil Courts after the December 2020 GHMC elections, challenging Jaiswal’s election to the Jambagh seat.