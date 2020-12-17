HC directs Jalpally Municipal Commissioner to clear Osman Nagar’s stagnant water

Hyderabad: Telangana State High Court has directed Jalpally Municipal Commissioner to clear stagnant water from Osman Nagar, Shaheen Nagar and adjoining areas within 15 days.

The order was passed by a bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy after hearing the petition filed by residents Syeda Begum and Syed Bilal.

According to the report published in New Indian Express, the court has also directed him to take necessary steps to prevent spread of waterborne diseases in the locality.

Municipal Commissioner G Praveen Kumar who appeared before the court said that the victims were shifted to safer places.

He also informed the court that the authorities need another two weeks to drain out the water from the colonies.

After giving the direction, the court has set January 7 as the date for the next hearing.

It may be mentioned that due to torrential rains that had lashed Hyderabad in the month of October, water got accumulated in the colonies. The stagnant water is posing huge difficulties for the residents of Osman Nagar, Shaheen Nagar and other adjoining areas.