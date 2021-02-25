HC directs State Govt. to release daily COVID bulletin

Hyderabad: Passing directions to release a regular bulletin on corona cases and conduct publicity against possible Corona spread, the High Court today instructed the state government to a decision on the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) too.

The court observed that the state government failed to take a call on the construction of a new building for OGH or to take up renovation to the existing buildings.

On a petition to protect the historic architectural buildings of the OGH the court sought to know as to why the government could not take a decision in this regard.

Why the government failed to take a decision in six years of the rule, the court asked the government. It gave four weeks time to the government to give its response with all details.

The court also asked the government to prevent Corona cases spread through necessary tests.

There is a need for more publicity to alert the people to be cautious against the corona spread, the court said. The court posted the corona case to March 18.

The government counsel gave details of ICPR and antigen tests conducted and also surveys conducted on the issue.

The counsel said that they conducted Serum survey for Covid and vaccination drive is on in the state. The court asked for another survey on the same and instructed the government to give all details of the cases, steps to prevent its spread.