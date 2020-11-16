HC directs Telangana govt to clear Osman Nagar’s stagnant water

Hyderabad: Considering the risk of waterborne diseases spreading in the area, the Telangana High Court on Monday has yet again directed the Telangana government to clear the stagnated water from Osman Nagar and surrounding areas. The colony has been inundated for about two months.

A petition was filed by Syeda Begum, a resident of Osman Nagar, under Jalpally Municipality in the High Court against the inaction of Government of Telangana in clearing the stagnated water for the past 50 days. The petition first came up for hearing on October 28.

It was then the high court judge Justice A Abhishek Reddy, in his judgment directed the Telangana government to clear the stagnated water from Osman Nagar and surrounding areas and to take precautionary measures so that no waterborne diseases are spread in that area. The government was asked to submit a report to the high court.

The representatives from the government of Telangana appeared before the high court on November 4 and submitted a reply about measures being taken up by the state government.

“Today, the high court order has come as a relief to more than one thousand families whose houses are submerged in rainwater and the Telangana turning a blind eye to their problem. The families are forced to live on footpaths or with their relatives. The children and aged persons are especially facing many difficulties getting attracted to viral diseases,” said Amjed Ullah Khan, activist, and spokesperson of Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT).

Amjad Ullah Khan further alleged that despite the orders from the high court and Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) asking the government to clear the stagnated rainwater from the Osman Nagar and surrounding areas in Jalpally Municipality, it is delaying the removal of rain water on one pretext or the other. “This shows the real face of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti government, as to how much it cares for minority and their localities,” he said.

Burhan Khan Lake, also known as Venkatapur Talab, received heavy inflows due to incessant rains last month, which led to the flooding of the Osman Nagar abutting it. The floodwater continues to remain stagnant to date.

Syeda Begum, the petitioner whose house was inundated up to its rooftop, said, “Poor management of the lake led to the inundation of my house. I might have to entirely re-construct my house now, but I have no money. The government is liable to pay me for the damages caused.”

Residents of Osman Nagar also alleged that the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister K.T. Rama Rao did not visit the area, even as he visited other flood-affected areas.