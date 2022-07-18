HC dismisses bail plea of Sidhu Moosewala’s manager

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 18th July 2022 7:18 pm IST
Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala cremated at his native village
Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of slain famed singer Sidhu Moosewala’s manager Shagan Preet Singh as the police accused him the ‘main conspirator’ for the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera.

The petitioner claimed he faced “serious threat” from alleged gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

Punjab Police had earlier contended that there was sufficient prima facie evidence against Shagan Preet for being the “main conspirator” in last year’s murder of Middukhera.

MS Education Academy

In a status report before Justice Anoop Chitkara’s Bench, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sukhnaaz Singh said in view of the facts and circumstances, it is evident that there is sufficient prima facie evidence on record which reveals that the petitioner is the main conspirator, who hatched conspiracy with Gaurav Patial (accused) for eliminating Middukhera.

The DSP said the petitioner’s custodial interrogation was required for divulging details “as to on whose behalf he hatched the conspiracy”.

The case will come up for hearing on Thursday.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button