T’gana HC expresses anguish over state govt’s containment policy

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court today expressed its anger over the State government for it’s failure to contain the spread of corona virus. It also expressed its anger over the stoppage of ambulances from AP on Telangana border .

It wondered if it was an act of humanity to stop the ambulances during the pandemic times. It made these remarks while dealing with a batch of petitions filed on the issue of the containment of the virus in the state. The Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissioners and GHMC commissioner appeared before the HC during the hearing of the Case.

The HC asked the state government on the basis of what powers it stopped the ambulances at the border. It said that night curfew was not being properly implemented in the state. It asked the state government as to why it was not regulating religious programs in the state. It also said that there was no link between the claims of the state government and the conditions in the field level .

It said that the state government had not followed its orders on the issue and warned that it would initiate contempt of court proceedings against the state government if it did not obey its orders . Replying to the remarks made by the HC the advocate general of the state BS Prasad had said that the state cabinet would take a decision on the containment of the Covid virus. It asked the AG to take all the concerns of the HC to the notice of the State Cabinet.