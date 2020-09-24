HC expresses anguish over low COVID-19 testing in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana High court on Thursday expressed anguish on state Government for carrying out low COVID-19 tests across Telangana. A bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijay Sen Reddy questioned the Government why the number of tests have decreased.

While hearing a bunch of 24 cases, the court asked that though Government has given assurance that it would carry out 40,000 tests per day, but there has been no satisfactory performance and why Telangana is lagging behind.

Referring to the media reports, the court asked Advocate General to explain about the shortage of oxygen beds in the state. The court also questioned whether the Government has any plans to increase the number of beds that have the oxygen facility.