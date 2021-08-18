HC expresses anguish over not submitting report on Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: High Court today expressed displeasure at the officials concerned for not submitting detailed reports despite its orders given twice related to immersion of Ganesh idols in Hussain Sagar in the city amid corona cases.

The government has informed the high court that they will appeal to the people to stay indoors and perform pujas to earthen made Ganesh idols inside the houses.

The counsel informed that they will take measures to avoid massive gatherings during the Ganesh festival and pujas be conducted without any groups in the houses and not outside to prevent corona virus spread.

The High Court instructed the GHMC and city police officials to submit a report on the steps taken against the idols’ immersion in Hussain Sagar and elsewhere.

The high court heard a case for a second time on a petition moved by advocate Mamidi Venumadhav who urged to stop contamination of the lake by immersion of Ganesh idols made of chemicals and colours.

The government also said that they will take steps to prevent Ganesh idols’ immersion in the Hussain Sagar and other water bodies in the city and the state following the court orders.

On this the High Court bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Vijaysen Reddy expressed displeasure at the officials for delaying to submit their report of steps taken.

The Court said that religious programs can be conducted and not at the cost of the public lives in the wake of corona cases and fear. Since the corona cases and pandemic grip is there in the state and the city there is a need for preventing the idols’ immersion in the lakes, the court said.

The court instructed the officials to file affidavits of the details of steps taken before September 1. If not, the top officials have to attend in person to hear the case, the court said and posted it to September 1 for next hearing